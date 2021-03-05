This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Generally fair. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
