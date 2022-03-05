This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then cloudy overnight. It will be windy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
