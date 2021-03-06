Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
