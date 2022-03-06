Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
