Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.