Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
