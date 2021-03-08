Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.