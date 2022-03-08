Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.