Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.