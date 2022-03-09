Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.