This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
