May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.