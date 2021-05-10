 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

