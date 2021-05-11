 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

