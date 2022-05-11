May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.