May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.