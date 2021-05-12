Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, de…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Per…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.