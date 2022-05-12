This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
