May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

