May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

