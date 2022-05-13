Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
