This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
