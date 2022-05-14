 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

