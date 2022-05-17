Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
