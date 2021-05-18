For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
