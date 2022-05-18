May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.