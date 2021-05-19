May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.