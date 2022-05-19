For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
