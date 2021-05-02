May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.