Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
