May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.