May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.