May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.