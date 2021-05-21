Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
