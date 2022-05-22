This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
