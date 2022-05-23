May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.