May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.