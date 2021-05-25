Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
