For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
