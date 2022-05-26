May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.