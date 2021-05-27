Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
