Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Generally fair. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…