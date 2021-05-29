May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.