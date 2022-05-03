This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Lake Geneva …
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW a…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There …
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …