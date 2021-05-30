Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
