 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling the effects of a tornado-warned-storm in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics