May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.