For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
