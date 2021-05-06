 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

