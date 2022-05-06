For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
