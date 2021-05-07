May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.