May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.