For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
