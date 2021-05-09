 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

