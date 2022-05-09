May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.